Event Features Keynote by Astrophysicist Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson and

U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Acquisition Executive Dr. Will Roper,

with Live Quantum Pitch Event

Rome, NY – Innovare Advancement Center, a partnership between the Air Force Research Laboratory Information Directorate (AFRL/RI), New York State, Oneida County (OC), New York, the City of Rome, the Griffiss Institute (GI), NYSTEC, and The State University of New York (SUNY), announced the 36 research teams from around the world who have been selected to pitch their potentially game-changing quantum research and innovations as part of the live, virtual “Million Dollar International Quantum U Tech Accelerator.” The global engagement, taking place September 1-3, 2020, boasts cross-department support from the Air Force Office of Scientific Research (AFOSR) and Office of Naval Research (ONR).

Hundreds of top-tier researchers, members of industry, and higher education leaders from around the world have already registered to attend this first-of-its-kind event centered around a $1,000,000 quantum-focused pitch competition for university researchers. Notably, members of the public are also invited to take part and learn more about how advanced research, especially related to quantum, can lead to incredible technological progress, with a keynote, “Quantum Fundamentals for Everyone,” by astrophysicist Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson and U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force Acquisition Executive Dr. Will Roper. The event will also feature “Coffee and Concepts” fast-pitch sessions for members of industry, government, and academia, and remarks by world leaders in quantum information science (QIS).

Nearly 250 teams from 22 countries submitted proposals to take part in this unique pitch competition. Of those, 36 teams have been selected to pitch their potentially game-changing concepts related to quantum timing, sensing, information processing/computing, and communications/networking at the event when an elite panel of judges will—in real-time—select 18 teams to win a portion of the more than $1M in basic research funding provided by the AFRL/RI, AFOSR, and ONR. The teams selected to compete plan to pitch ideas ranging from quantum sensors for GPS-denied navigation and a chip-scale integrated quantum platform, to ion traps and innovative lasers. Selected researchers and respective institutions include:

Antonio Sergio Bezerra Sombra – Federal University of Ceara – UFC

Gurudev Dutt – University of Pittsburgh

John Close – The Australian National University (ANU)

Phillippe Bouyer – Institut d’Optique Graduate School, CNRS

Marcus Doherty – Australian National University

David Simpson – University of Melbourne

Paul G. Kwiat – University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Spyros Gallis – SUNY Polytechnic Institute

Andre Luiten- University of Adelaide (UoA)

Peter Brereton – U.S. Naval Academy (USNA)

Doyeoi (David) Ahn – University of Seoul

Fred Chong – University of Chicago

Shay Hacohen-Gourgy – Israel Institute of Technology

Simon J. Devitt – Center for Quantum Software and Information, University of Technology Sydney

Andrii Sotnikov – NSC Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology

Eric C. Larson – Southern Methodist University (SMU)

Kavan Modi – Monash University

Andrew G. White – University of Queensland

Anton Lukyanenko – George Mason University

Shyam Shankar – University of Texas at Austin and New York University

Paolo Pintus – University of California Santa Barbara

Shuo Sun – JILA and University of Colorado Boulder

Ofer Firstenberg – Weizmann institute of Science

Tobias J. Kippenberg – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL)

John Bartholomew – University of Sydney

Marko Loncar – Harvard University

Alp Sipahigil – UC Berkeley

Paul C. Haljan – Simon Fraser University

Britton Plourde – Syracuse University

Thomas Purdy – University of Pittsburgh

Alex Hayat – Technion, Israel Institute of Technology

Nicolas Grandjean – Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (EPFL)

Ryan Behunin – Northern Arizona University

Shimon Kolkowitz – University of Wisconsin-Madison

Uriel Levy – The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Israel (HUJI)

R. Jason Jones – University of Arizona

Innovare’s key strategic collaborators seek to engage partners to initiate entrepreneurial ventures and tech startups in key strategic areas, including artificial intelligence/machine learning, cybersecurity, and quantum, in addition to building a robust talent pipeline at a time when scientific advancement across boundaries is needed now more than ever to remain economically and strategically competitive in this fast-changing world.

As Innovare-connected research takes place at partnering organizations all over the world, the Innovare launch is concurrently a bold step forward in implementing the National Quantum Initiative Act, which aims to foster the development of a quantum technology ecosystem among government, industry, and academia.