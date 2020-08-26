UPD

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests has been below 1 percent for 19 straight days. Yesterday, 0.79 percent of test results reported to New York State were positive. New York State is closely monitoring the recent increase in Western New York’s infection rate. The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“We have good news for New Yorkers, who are continuing to act smart and united and disciplined. 0.79 percent is the infection rate, and it has been under 1 percent for 19 straight days, which is very good,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our enforcement efforts are ongoing. The infection rate doesn’t stay down for any reason other than as a consequence of our actions, so we’re continuing to practice enforcement. Again, I call on local governments to enforce state guidance. They don’t decide what opens and what closes, but they do the compliance and they have to do a better job.“

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 989 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 4 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

Brooklyn – 1

Queens – 1

Staten Island – 1

Suffolk – 1

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 492 (+4)

Patients Newly Admitted – 74

Hospital Counties – 32

Number ICU – 136 (+3)

Number ICU with Intubation – 54 (+2)

Total Discharges – 74,791 (+60)

Deaths – 3

Total Deaths – 25,305

Of the 71,189 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 566, or 0.79 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 0.4% 1.4% 0.5% Central New York 0.7% 0.8% 0.6% Finger Lakes 0.3% 0.5% 0.5% Long Island 0.6% 1.1% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 0.8% 1.0% 0.9% Mohawk Valley 0.2% 0.8% 0.2% New York City 0.7% 0.8% 0.9% North Country 0.1% 0.5% 0.6% Southern Tier 0.5% 0.3% 0.3% Western New York 1.1% 1.8% 1.4%

The Governor also confirmed 566 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 431,340 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 431,340 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,718 7 Allegany 86 0 Broome 1,268 12 Cattaraugus 185 1 Cayuga 175 1 Chautauqua 310 5 Chemung 194 0 Chenango 223 0 Clinton 147 1 Columbia 564 0 Cortland 98 0 Delaware 109 0 Dutchess 4,798 8 Erie 9,589 43 Essex 105 4 Franklin 57 1 Fulton 309 0 Genesee 292 1 Greene 306 1 Hamilton 13 0 Herkimer 292 2 Jefferson 146 0 Lewis 48 1 Livingston 181 0 Madison 435 1 Monroe 5,364 16