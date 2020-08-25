UPD

Sixteen years after the release of the groundbreaking film Rivers and Tides – Andy Goldsworthy Working with Time director Thomas Riedelsheimer has returned to work with the artist. Leaning into the Wind – Andy Goldsworthy follows Andy on his exploration of the layers of his world and the impact of the years on himself and his art. As Goldsworthy introduces his own body into the work it becomes at the same time even more fragile and personal and also sterner and tougher, incorporating massive machinery and crews on his bigger projects. Riedelsheimer’s exquisite film illuminates Goldsworthy’s mind as it reveals his art. —from Leaningintothewindfilm.com

WATCH

Leaning into the Wind—Andy Goldsworthy

Virtual film on YouTube (rental fee $3.99)

JOIN

Then join us Friday, September 18th at 4 PM on Zoom for a free, informal, online conversation about the film and the work of in general (it is not necessary to watch the film to participate–all are welcome). Leading our discussion will be Leigh Yardley, professional artist and Adjunct Professor of Art at SUNY Morrisville, with moderating by Elizabeth Douglas, Executive Director of Arts at the Palace.

HOW TO REGISTER:

Please email director@artsatthepalace.org with “Leaning into the Wind” as the subject line. A Zoom meeting link for the discussion will be emailed to you.

ABOUT LEIGH YARDLEY

Leigh Yardley creates work in paint and installation situating herself as a part of the system of landscape. Currently, Yardley will have an installation at Stone Quarry Art Park September 15- October 15. In Prospect and Refuge, we perceive these spaces as how safe an environment feels. Prospect in this respect is the perceived ability to see without being seen—prospect provides the opportunity to obtain information. Refuge is that safe place in the landscape that occupants seek for shelter and protection.

Her installations Cazenovia College Purlieu and Water Improv at Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute Biennial created a sense of place with texture and movement. They were part of a

long term project Convergence of Water, a series of interactions in the three watersheds that

converge in Madison County.

In 2018 Leigh was awarded the New York State Chancellors Award for Excellence in Adjunct Teaching at Morrisville State College where she has taught Visual Arts since 2000. She has actively pursued community based projects receiving NYSCA Decentralization grants and facilitating the organization of several arts programs. She participated in the NYFA MARK program and has been a NYFA Statewide Artist Consultant. As a Visiting Teaching Artist for CNY Aesthetic Education Program she trained with the Lincoln Center Teaching Artist Mentoring Project and Advance Seminar for Teaching Artist at the Guggenheim. Yardley received her MFA from Lesley University, College of Art and Design and has exhibited widely since 1994, she resides in Hubbardsville, NY, with her husband Bruce Moseley.

Arts Together | Hamilton Conversations is free and open to all. If you have the means, please consider making a donation to keep Arts at the Palace thriving.

Arts Together | Hamilton Conversations is made possible by a grant from the Central New York Community Foundation.

Visit artsatthepalace.org to learn more.