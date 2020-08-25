UPD

Grant Award Will Fund 14 Scholarships for Low-Income Students

Brindisi: Every Student Deserves the Opportunity to Succeed

Congressman Anthony Brindisi today announced a $649,868 grant award for Utica College. The funds come from the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (S-STEM) program and will help increase undergraduate STEM degree completion of low-income, high-performing students. The grant will help fund four-year scholarships for 14 Pell-eligible students pursuing bachelor’s degrees in biology, biochemistry, chemistry, or geoscience.

“Every student deserves a shot at success, no matter their background, and this grant from the National Science Foundation will help make that a reality for more young people in our area,” said Brindisi. “Opportunities like this one will help us recruit and retain talented students, prepare them for good-paying jobs in STEM fields, and strengthen our local economy.”

Utica College President Laura Casamento praised the award.

“The S-STEM award focuses on institutional initiatives that are at the very core of our mission and our strategic objectives. The new PASS program will play an important role in our efforts to improve persistence and completion rates. It will also help us recruit and retain talented students from underserved communities, while providing the resources to help them achieve their academic and professional goals,” said Casamento.