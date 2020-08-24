UPD

EXAM DATE: September 26, 2020

LAST FILING DATE: Applications must be received by or postmarked by the close of business on August 28,

2020.

LOCATION OF EXAM: To be announced.

APPLICATION FEE: A nonrefundable application fee of $50.00 is required for each separately numbered

examination for which you apply. The required fee(s) must accompany your application(s).

Please make your check or money order payable to Utica Municipal Civil Service Commission. Please write your name and

examination number(s) on the check or money order. This fee may be waived. See the Application Fee Waiver section of this

posting for details. Applicants who do not submit the required fee or receive a waiver of application fee will be denied

admission to the test. Applicants whose personal check is returned for whatever reason will be assessed an additional

administrative charge of $25.00. Applicants whose personal checks are returned are to pay the required fee and administrative

charge before being admitted to the exam, or they will be denied admission to the exam. If an application is disapproved, your

fee will not be refunded. You should carefully review the announced minimum qualifications and any residency requirements.

Applications received after the above posted last filing date will not be accepted.

LOCATION OF POSITION/VACANCY: The eligible list resulting from this examination will be used to fill

vacancies as they occur at the Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Police. Vacancies are expected to occur from

time to time.

SALARY: $49,288 (annually)

RESIDENCY REQUIREMENT: In order to be certified for appointment candidates must be legal residents of

either Oneida, Oswego, Lewis, Herkimer, Otsego or Madison County.

The Utica City Charter, Section 2.045 requires except as otherwise provided by law, a residency requirement for all

prospective officers and employees of the city including members of the police force. Every person initially

employed by the City, shall as a qualification of employment, become a resident of the City within six (6) months of

the date of initial service for the City. After five (5) years of continuous residency, individuals employed with the

Utica Police Department shall be eligible to move to a residence outside of the City of Utica, to a location within the

County of Oneida, or an adjoining county, subject to terms and conditions.

Definition. Residency means the actual principal domicile of an individual, where the individual normally sleeps

and maintains usual personal and household effects.

The above terms must be accepted if a permanent appointment is offered.

NOTE: Civil Service Law allows the appointing authority to give preference to candidates who are residents of the

City of Utica. To be included in this certification of residents, a candidate must be a resident of Utica at the time of

the initial certification of residents until appointment.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS & SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS: Education: By the date of application,

candidates must be a high school graduate or holder of a high school equivalency diploma issued by an education

department of any of the states of the United States or holder of a comparable diploma issued by any

commonwealth, territory or possession of the United States or by the Canal Zone or holder of a report from the

United States Armed Forces certifying successful completion of the tests of general educational development, high

school level.

SPECIAL REQUIREMENT: Candidates must possess a valid NYS Drivers License at the time of application. A

valid NYS Drivers License must be maintained throughout employment.

Age: Candidates must be at least nineteen (19) years of age on or before September 26, 2020 to be admitted to the

written test. Eligibility for appointment as a Police Officer begins when the candidate reaches age twenty (20).

Candidates who reach their 35th birthday on or before the date of the written examination are not qualified except

as follows:* Candidates may have a period of military duty or terminal leave up to six years, as defined in Section

243 (10-a) of the Military Law, deducted from their age for the purpose of meeting the age requirement.

*Section 58.1 (a) requires that applicants not be “more than thirty-five years of age as of the date when the

applicant takes the written examination…” Candidates who may be impacted by the maximum age requirement

and who are requesting an alternate test date (for active military duty, Sabbath observance or for an alternate test

date situation which meets the conditions of the agency’s alternate test date policy) are advised to contact the Utica

Municipal Civil Service Office to discuss their request.

Citizenship: United States Citizenship is required at time of appointment. It is not necessary for admission to the

examination.

NOTE: Conviction of a felony will bar appointment, and conviction of a misdemeanor or other offense may bar

appointment.

DUTIES: A Police Officer is responsible for the enforcement of laws, ordinances and protection of lives and

property in an assigned area during a specified period. These duties consist primarily of routine patrol tasks,

assisting in investigation of criminal offenses and the apprehension of criminals. Ordinarily a police officer,

whether on patrol work or on special assignment works under the supervision or direction of a higher ranking

officer. However, there is considerable independent responsibility for exercise of sound judgment in

emergencies. Does related work as required.

