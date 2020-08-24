UPD

August 30, 2020 – Rev. Mike Ballman
Mike Ballman is the Pastor of both Cornerstone Community Church and Plymouth Bethesda Church and the founder and director of the Oneida Square Project – all located on Plant Street in Oneida Square in Utica.

Services online via Zoom at 10:30 AM 

Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica
SIGN IN INFORMATION BELOW
 
Please join us at 10:30am on https://zoom.us/j/368701920 Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 and find more information at uuutica.org
Lockwood Law

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here