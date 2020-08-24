UPD

Amid DeJoy “Promises,” Schumer Pushes Oversight Action On USPS & Voting-By-Mail With NEW Requirement For ‘Election Mail Report’ That He Wants In Two Weeks; DeJoy Has Lost Credibility And Now Requires Eyes On Him

Senator Has Spoken With Postal Board Governor He Appointed, Who Is Straight-Shooter & Committed To Getting Report On Senator’s Desk, Along With Updates For ALL Senators

Schumer: With USPS STILL Enveloped In Crisis, Independent Oversight Will Be Key To Repairing Damage

Acknowledging that the USPS remains in a precarious crisis, U.S. Senator Charles Schumer announced, yesterday, he is pushing the Chairman of the USPS Board of Governors new Election Mail Committee to hand him a report in two weeks that outlines how November election mail will be delivered on time—without question. Schumer revealed the independent subcommittee of the postal board is headed by a democrat, Governor Lee Moak, whom he appointed and that this will help address the ongoing lack of credibility with Postmaster DeJoy.

“In the past several days, Postmaster DeJoy has had to walk back some of his efforts to undermine and dismantle the post office ahead of the November election, but today we are here to say: actions speak louder than words and that those actions will come from sharp oversight,” said U.S. Senator Charles Schumer. “There will be no rubber stamp on the postmaster’s talking points, because, quite frankly, he has lost credibility in Congress and with the American people. That is why I am demanding a report be handed to Congress in two weeks that outlines just how election mail will be delivered on time. We have to protect the election, the mail itself, and hold this postmaster accountable, which is what I told the Chairman of the new Election Mail Committee must be accomplished.”

According to the USPS Board of Governors, the establishment of a bipartisan Election Mail Committee will actively oversee the United States Postal Service’s support of the mail-in voting process. The committee will be chaired by Governor Lee Moak, whom Schumer appointed. Moak will be joined on the committee by Governor Ron Bloom and Governor John Barger. Schumer said this just-created postal unit will have the ability to investigate changes, and that this is very important, because it acts as a check on DeJoy. Schumer also announced he has spoken with Governor Moak on his request for a report and that with the USPS still enveloped in crisis, independent oversight will be key to repairing the damage that has been done. Schumer says Governor Moak will heed his request for the report and deliver it in two weeks.

“I spoke with Governor Moak yesterday on my request for a report—we’ll get one,” Schumer added. “Congress will use that report to ensure that the postal service has every resource it needs to protect and deliver election mail and hold DeJoy and the board accountable. The bottom line here is that with the Postal Service still enveloped in crisis and oversight will be key to repairing the damage DeJoy has already done.”

This week, the Postal Service announced an immediate suspension of disastrous new initiatives implemented by Postmaster General DeJoy after weeks of public outcry due to significant delays in mail delivery that threatened to undermine the November election. The Postal Service recently warned 46 states and the District of Columbia that general election ballots sent by mail may not arrive in time to be counted. The Postal Service Board of Governors on Friday, announced the creation of a new bipartisan Election Mail Committee to oversee the USPS’ support of mail-in voting.

DeJoy testified Friday in the Senate, according to that testimony, he said that his “No. 1 priority” is to ensure election mail arrives on time. Schumer says his statements largely ring hollow and require constant monitoring up until the election. In his testimony, DeJoy also told lawmakers that he would not restore the cuts to mailboxes and sorting equipment that have already been made, concerns Schumer has raised across the State of New York where mail was being slowed, delayed or not delivered at all in some cases. Moreover, DeJoy could not provide lawmakers with a plan for handling the cascade of ballots heading for the USPS, which concerns Schumer and is part of why continuous oversight is required. DeJoy is slated to return Monday to testify before the House Oversight Committee.