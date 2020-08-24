UPD

What: The JPC Drive-Thru Food Giveaway & 25th Year Day of Celebration

When: Mon, Aug 24, 2020, from 2 pm to 7:30 pm. (Rain or Shine)

When: Tue, Aug 25, & Wed, Aug 26, 2020, from 3 pm to 6 pm. (Rain or Shine)

Where: Johnson Park Center – 1400 West Street (Block), NY 13501

Contact: Rev Ursula Meier, JPC COO (315) 269-8580

Email at revmeier@johnsonparkcenter.org

Utica, NY. During these challenging times with the coronavirus pandemic, we have changed our 2020 Summer Events & Activities. On behalf of the JCTOD Outreach, Inc. (dba) Johnson Park Center (JPC) Food Pantry, Homeless & Chronically Homeless Safe & Supportive Housing & Shelter Programs and Youth Programs, we are inviting you to the JPC 25th Year Days of Celebration Rain or Shine. Please see attached Flyer.

The Events & Activities are being sponsored in part by the Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Respond Fund Single Community-Wide Fund, the Food Bank of Central New York (FBCNY); the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP); the United Way of the Mohawk Valley; the Utica National Foundation Group, M&T Bank/Partners Charitable Fund, the Mele Family Fund, and anonymous donor-advised funds of the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties; the Bank of Utica & the UFCW Charity Golf Classic, Inc.; the Hartford Fire Insurance a donor-advised fund of the Benevity Community Impact Fund; US HUD Supportive Housing Program, NYS Homeless Housing & Assistance Program, Supportive Housing Program & Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative; the Oneida County Youth Bureau & the Department of Social Services; the City of Utica Community Development Block Grant, Emergency Shelter Grant & Home Program; MV Community Action Agency, the Compassion Coalition, CASA Imports, and Candella’s Farm & Greenhouses, The Hannaford. We received monetary and food donations from various donors, businesses, organizations, and individual supporters, the volunteers, the American Red Cross, the Junior Frontiers, JPC/JPA & Shelter Program Participants, and Media Coverage from WKTV, Spectrum News, Observer-Dispatch, and the Utica Phoenix.

The JPC 25th Year Days of Celebration with Food Giveaways and 1500 Sports Bags filled with crayons, markers, glue, rulers, folders, paper, etc. There will also be daily surprises with winners on:

Mon Aug 24, @ 2 pm – 7:30 pm

Drive-Thru Food Giveaway (Cars Only)

Tue Aug 25 and Wed Aug 26 @ 3 pm to 6 pm

Walkers Food Giveaways

Social distancing will be encouraged, posters, and marked out at six feet on the sidewalk. Staff, volunteers, and all participants will wear face masks.

If you would like to have more information, please contact:

JPC Office weekdays between 1 pm to 5 pm at (315) 734-9608

Or visit go to our JPC Website & Facebook Page:

www.johnsonparkcenter.org