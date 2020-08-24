17th Straight Day with Positivity Rate Below 1 Percent; 0.66 Percent of Yesterday’s COVID-19 Tests were Positive

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and New York City Health + Hospitals Will Set up New Testing Sites at JFK and LaGuardia Airports

7 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

SLA and State Police Task Force Observes Violations of State Requirements at 34 Establishments This Weekend

Confirms 408 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 430,145; New Cases in 27 Counties

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced a new record-low COVID-19 test positivity rate of 0.66 percent. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

The Governor also announced the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey and New York City Health + Hospitals will set up new testing sites at JFK and LaGuardia Airports to limit the spread of COVID-19 from visitors coming from out of state.

“Over the past couple of weeks, our infection rate has stayed below one percent. Congratulations to New Yorkers for their hard work in getting us to this point, but we must keep up that work and continue wearing our masks and socially distancing,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our progress shows that this virus responds to science, not politics. It’s a function of medicine and science and biology and should be treated that way.”

This weekend, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 3,964 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 34 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of this weekend’s observed violations is below:

Bronx – 6

Brooklyn – 10

Manhattan – 8

Queens – 5

Nassau – 4

Suffolk – 1

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 482 (+10)

Patients Newly Admitted – 56

Hospital Counties – 32

Number ICU – 120 (+10)

Number ICU with Intubation – 54 (+4)

Total Discharges – 74,684 (+44)

Deaths – 7

Total Deaths – 25,295

Of the 62,031 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 408, or 0.66 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY Capital Region 0.5% 0.5% 0.4% Central New York 0.5% 0.2% 0.7% Finger Lakes 0.6% 0.5% 0.3% Long Island 0.7% 0.8% 0.6% Mid-Hudson 0.7% 0.8% 0.8% Mohawk Valley 0.4% 0.2% 0.2% New York City 0.7% 0.8% 0.7% North Country 0.8% 0.3% 0.1% Southern Tier 0.5% 0.6% 0.5% Western New York 1.4% 1.8% 1.1%

The Governor also confirmed 408 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 430,145 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 430,145 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: