Utica, NY – The Utica Zoo recently announced the debut of their newest species; a pack of endangered African Painted Dogs. On Wednesday, August 26ththe Utica Zoo will be celebrating World African Painted Dog Day, a day marked to appreciate the beautiful animals and to raise awareness of the threats and dangers they face in the wild. The Zoo will also be collecting donations to benefit Painted Dog Conservation, a not for profit organization based in Zimbabwe dedicated to aiding African Painted Dogs in the wild by identifying the critical issues and finding a way to make a significant and lasting contribution to Painted Dog Conservation.

Activities will include a Zoo wide trivia quiz, iSpy game and raffle, exhibit decoration, and discounts on Painted Dog items in the gift shop. Visitors are encouraged to create cards or special messages for the Painted Dogs to welcome them to Utica. All activities will take place through social distancing and will be placed throughout the Zoo grounds to ensure all visitor’s safety.

For more information, visit the Utica Zoo on Facebook or look for the World Painted Dog Day event page on Facebook.

For more information about this, or anything Utica Zoo related, visit UticaZoo.org, or follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @uticazoo.