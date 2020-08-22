UPD

Morgan Stewart and fiancé Jordan McGraw are expecting their first child together!

The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host announced her pregnancy news on Monday, Aug. 10 by sharing a heartwarming video, where they learned the sex of their unborn little one. And, as the happy couple confirmed in their respective Instagram posts, they’re having a baby girl.

Stewart quipped alongside the footage, “She may not be great at math but at least we know she’ll be well dressed.”

McGraw, who is Dr. Phil McGraw’s son, also brought the funny to social media as he wrote: “Been working on my dad jokes for years.”

The couple went on to tell E! News that they “are so excited about our baby girl! We can’t WAIT to meet her!”

Since announcing the pregnancy, many celebrity friends have congratulated the elated twosome.

“A mini Morgan,” former #RichKids of Beverly Hills co-star Dorothy Wang wrote alongside emojis.

New dad Joe Jonas sounded off on McGraw’s Instagram by commenting three heart emojis.

On July 4, Stewart revealed that she and McGraw were engaged by posting a photo with a giant diamond ring on that finger.

Weeks after getting engaged, Stewart shared on E!’s Daily Pop some specifics from the proposal.

As the mom-to-be noted, “You gaslighted me a little bit, talking about how I’m going to be a long-term girlfriend. Obviously [I] did not respond well to that and got a little bit upset.”

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

However, before long, McGraw was down on one knee popping the question. Stewart added at the time, “Then he came back, he said, ‘Let’s change that. Will you stop being my girlfriend?’ and got on one knee. And then he opened the box, and I was like, ‘100 percent I’m saying yes, regardless if I like you.'”

photos

Morgan Stewart’s Bikini Photos

In March, via Nightly Pop‘s Instagram Live, the E! personality confirmed she was dating her former high school boyfriend.

“You wanna know a very fun fact, you guys? We dated 10 years ago for a year and then he broke up with me…'” she relayed. “And I was like, ‘Fine, whatever. I don’t care.’ And then I went on obviously to have another relationship and then the past year we got back together.”

In honor of Stewart and McGraw’s pregnancy news, we’ve compiled the parents-to-be’s cutest pics. You can find them below!

Instagram

It’s a Girl!

In August 2020, the parents-to-be embraced after learning they’re having a baby girl.

Instagram

Family Photo

“We are so proud of you and Morgan! Another grandbaby, yay!,” McGraw’s dad Dr. Phil wrote after the gender reveal. “#granddaughter”

Instagram

Casual Cuties

The happy couple kept things casual for this candid shot on social media.

Instagram

Written in the Stars

“A little Gemini/Libra action,” the former #RichKids of Beverly Hills star penned back in July.

Instagram

Engaged Twosome

“Plenty to smile about…” the musician expressed after proposing in July 2020.

Instagram

Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend

McGraw may not be in this pic, but he certainly caused Stewart’s beaming smile. How? By proposing!

Larsen Sotelo/@larsen_sotelo

Tennis Partners

At the end of June, both Stewart and McGraw shared this sweet photo by Larsen Sotelo (@larsen_sotelo) on social media!

Nicolas Gerardin/@nicolasgerardin

Birthday Tribute

In honor of Stewart’s birthday, McGraw penned, “It’s my FAVORITE person’s birthday today. Just today I’ll admit that you’re funnier than me… after that you’ll just have to settle for being the biggest star in the world. @morganstewart”

Instagram

Cheers to Love!

“We celebrated,” Stewart wrote for a May Instagram post.

Nicolas Gerardin/@nicolasgerardin

Picture Perfect

Pal Kevin Jonas made this candid moment even sweeter as he posed the couple for a shot with photographer Nicolas Gerardin.

Fans can hear more about Morgan’s journey to motherhood when she spills all the exclusive details on Tuesday’s episode of Daily Pop at 12:30 p.m. So, be sure to tune in!

Congratulations you two.

