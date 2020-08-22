UPD

Rate of Positive Tests Remains Below 1 Percent for 15th Straight Day—0.69 Percent of Yesterday’s COVID-19 Tests were Positive—New Record Low

Hospitalizations Drop to 483—New Low Since March 16

ICU Patients Drop to 116—New Low Since March 15

Intubations Match Previous Low of 56

4 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

SLA and State Police Task Force Observes Violations of State Requirements at 8 Establishments

Confirms 653 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 429,165; New Cases in 42 Counties

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced a new record-low COVID-19 test positivity rate of 0.69 percent and the lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients since the pandemic began. Yesterday, hospitalizations dropped to 483, a new low since March 16, and the number of patients in ICUs dropped to 116, a new low since March 15. Intubations matched a previous low of 56. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“In New York we didn’t just flatten the curve, we bent it—and the numbers continue to stay low, demonstrating our data-driven phased reopening continues to work,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday we had the lowest test positivity rate, lowest hospitalizations and lowest ICU patients since the middle of March. This shows that protecting public health and reopening our economy aren’t mutually exclusive if done the right way, and record-high testing doesn’t equal more positive tests. New Yorkers have driven this recovery and I urge everyone to stay New York Tough—wear masks, socially distance and stay disciplined. This thing isn’t over yet.”

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,553 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 8 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

Manhattan – 6

Queens – 1

Suffolk – 1

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 483 (-7)

Patients Newly Admitted – 75

Hospital Counties – 30

Number ICU – 116 (-3)

Number ICU with Intubation – 56 (-2)

Total Discharges – 74,553 (+68)

Deaths – 4

Total Deaths – 25,282

Of the 94,849 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 653, or 0.69 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.6% 0.7% 0.5% Central New York 0.3% 0.8% 0.5% Finger Lakes 0.4% 0.3% 0.6% Long Island 0.8% 0.7% 0.7% Mid-Hudson 0.8% 0.9% 0.7% Mohawk Valley 0.3% 0.8% 0.4% New York City 0.8% 0.7% 0.7% North Country 1.2% 0.2% 0.8% Southern Tier 0.6% 0.5% 0.5% Western New York 1.0% 1.6% 1.4%

The Governor also confirmed 653 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 429,165 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 429,165 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,693 2 Allegany 84 0 Broome 1,227 16 Cattaraugus 178 4 Cayuga 166 2 Chautauqua 287 9 Chemung 194 1 Chenango 223 1 Clinton 141 5 Columbia 561 0 Cortland 98 0 Delaware 109 0 Dutchess 4,753 19 Erie 9,413 49 Essex 98 13 Franklin 56 0 Fulton 308 2 Genesee 290 0 Greene 305 1 Hamilton 12 0 Herkimer 289 0 Jefferson 144 0 Lewis 47 0