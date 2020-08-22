UPD

Brindisi: I Will Keep Working to Bring Funds Back to NY-22

Congressman Anthony Brindisi today announced a nearly $40,000 grant award for New York Mills fire department. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Brindisi has advocated for funding for first responders and secured multiple grants totaling nearly $1.5 million for fire departments in New York’s 22nd District.

“Firefighters across our region show up every day—some on a volunteer basis—to keep our communities safe, and we need to do everything we can to help them get the job done,” said Brindisi. “This grant will help keep our fire departments strong and safe throughout this pandemic and in years to come.”

The Village of New York Mills Fire Department was awarded $39,655 through the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program. The funds will be used to promote the department’s firefighter recruitment and retention practices.