UTICA, NY… The Neighborhood Center, Inc. has recently acquired a national accreditation with the American Association of Suicidology. “The accreditation speaks to our evidence-based practices and standardized approach to provide the best care possible to our clients.” Says Kristin Sauerbier, Program Director of the Mobile Crisis Assessment Team.

To obtain accreditation, The Neighborhood Center passed a strenuous “desk” audit in which policy, procedures, staff training, protocols and workflows were all reviewed to ensure best practices.

MCAT is available to anyone seeking crisis intervention services in Oneida, Herkimer, Schoharie, Otsego, Delaware and Chenango counties.

For Crisis Services – CALL:

(315) 732-6228 or (844) 732-6228

24-Hours a Day, 7-Days a Week

MCAT HAS THE ABILITY TO RESPOND TO CRISES WHERE THEY OCCUR AND PROVIDE:

24 Hour, 7 Days/Week Intervention

Mental Health Assessment

Crisis De-Escalation and De-Briefing

Linkage and Follow-up to Services

Alerts to identify and assist those at an increased risk

Coordination with schools, medical/mental health providers and other agencies to provide crisis intervention and to help monitor clients who are at risk

There is no fee for MCAT services. MCAT is a contracting partnership of The Neighborhood Center, Inc. and the Oneida, Herkimer, Schoharie, Otsego, Delaware and Chenango Departments of Mental Health, working collaboratively with a number of community agencies and resources. We take referrals from individuals in crisis, their families, law enforcement, school personnel or the general community.

Click here for our MCAT Brochure

“The virtual audit process was a massive accomplishment for our team and our program. Such immense progress and the achievement of our goal would not be possible without each one of our staff’s dedication to our clients and commitment to our community,” says Sauerbier.

The Neighborhood Center is a comprehensive Human Services Agency in Central New York. All Services are based on a philosophy of empowerment – Helping people to help themselves. Our mission is to enrich the lives of individuals and families through cooperative opportunities, resources, and advocacy which embrace diversity, promote empowerment, and foster responsible citizenship. For more information about The Neighborhood Center and its services go to www.neighborhoodctr.org