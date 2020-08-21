UPD

Mohawk Valley Community College awarded its first set of micro-credentials to students this July after they completed the requirements for the Kitchen Competencies credential program.

Micro-credentials are groups of three to four courses that students can take as a standalone program or stack to eventually earn a degree or certificate. They are designed to help individuals quickly develop relevant skills to prepare them for entry-level employment or per-diem work, and can help those currently employed gain additional training to advance their career.

“With the addition of micro-credentials, we are able to offer credentials through competency-based training, allowing students to enter or return to the workforce with enhanced skills in a shorter timeframe than the traditional degree or certificate,” said Dr. Lew Kahler, MVCC Vice President for Learning and Academic Affairs. “In today’s workforce, having the flexibility to offer and complete such training is essential to building a stronger community.”

“The world is changing so fast that we see employers demanding shorter-term credentials to clearly communicate the relevant skills and competencies that people can bring to the modern workplace,” added MVCC President Dr. Randall J. VanWagoner. “MVCC’s micro-credentials are designed to meet this emerging need to keep our regional economy thriving.”

MVCC has eight micro-credential programs: Kitchen Competencies; Introduction to Baking; Advanced Baking; IT Support Professional; Code Academy; and three in Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems—Data Analysis, Maintenance, and Operations.

Micro-credentials also can help to bridge the gap between college and a career, giving students a competitive edge before completing a degree. To help students share their achievement in these programs, MVCC has partnered with digital credentialing platform Credly, which empowers the College to officially recognize individuals for demonstrable competencies and skills.

“MVCC is the forefront of colleges in New York using the Credly platform that puts the power of the learning transcript in the hands of the students—a necessary and innovative advancement in education,” said Jim Lynch, MVCC Assistant Vice President for Learning and Academic Affairs. “Students can now link their credentials through social networks such as LinkedIn, Facebook, Xing, and Twitter as a way to enhance these career companion technologies.”