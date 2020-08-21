UPD

* 98,880 Test Results Reported to New York State Yesterday – Beating Previous High of 88,668

*Infection Rate Stays Below 1 Percent for 14th Straight Day; 0.72 Percent of Yesterday’s COVID-19 Tests were Positive

*Hospitalizations Drop Below 500 for First Time; Lowest Number—490—Since March 16

*Lowest Number of ICU Patients—119—Since March 15

*3 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday; No Deaths Reported in New York City

*Confirms 709 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 428,512; New Cases in 43 Counties

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced a new record-high number of COVID-19 test results—98,880—were reported to New York State yesterday. The governor also announced that hospitalizations dropped below 500 for the first time, to 490, the lowest number since March 16. The number of ICU patients dropped to 119, the lowest number since March 15. The rate of positive tests—0.72 percent—was below 1 percent for the 14th straight day. No deaths were reported in New York City yesterday. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“Part of the reason we were able to tame the beast in New York is because of our aggressive testing strategy. When the federal administration fell down, New York stepped up – and yesterday we raised the bar even higher with nearly 100,000 tests reported in a single day,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ve been reopening for 14 weeks and our infection rate has actually done down – the positive test rate has been below 1 percent the past 14 days and the number of hospitalizations dropped below 500 for the first time since March 16. This is proof positive that when you have the virus under control, more testing does not equal more positives. But my message to New Yorkers remains the same: this is not over, we have to be smart, wear a mask, socially distance and be New York Tough!”

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,618 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 11 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

Bronx – 2

Manhattan – 1

Queens – 7

Suffolk – 1

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 490 (-28)

Patients Newly Admitted – 66

Hospital Counties – 28

Number ICU – 119 (-1)

Number ICU with Intubation – 58 (-4)

Total Discharges – 74,485 (+79)

Deaths – 3

Total Deaths – 25,278

Of the 98,880 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 709, or 0.72 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 0.5% 0.6% 0.7% Central New York 0.7% 0.3% 0.8% Finger Lakes 0.6% 0.4% 0.3% Long Island 0.9% 0.8% 0.7% Mid-Hudson 0.7% 0.8% 0.9% Mohawk Valley 0.4% 0.3% 0.8% New York City 0.8% 0.8% 0.7% North Country 0.1% 1.2% 0.2% Southern Tier 0.6% 0.6% 0.5% Western New York 1.4% 1.0% 1.6%

The Governor also confirmed 709 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 428,512 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 428,512 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,691 7 Allegany 84 3 Broome 1,211 15 Cattaraugus 174 0 Cayuga 164 0 Chautauqua 278 3 Chemung 193 0 Chenango 222 3 Clinton 136 1 Columbia 561 1 Cortland 98 0 Delaware 109 0 Dutchess 4,734 13 Erie 9,364 81 Essex 85 0 Franklin 56 0 Fulton 306 1 Genesee 290 0 Greene 304 3 Hamilton 12 0 Herkimer 289 5 Jefferson 144 1 Lewis 47 0