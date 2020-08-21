UPD

WHAT: Save the Post Office Rally

WHO: Indivisible Mohawk Valley and SEIU-1199

WHERE: New Hartford Post Office, 40 Campion Rd, New Hartford

WHEN: Saturday, August 22, 11am-12:30pm

New Hartford, NY -This Saturday, from 11am-12:30pm, Indivisible Mohawk Valley and SEIU-1199 will hold a peaceful rally to draw attention to Trump mega donor Louis DeJoy’s actions to slow down mail delivery, undermine confidence in the November election, and harm postal union workers. This rally will be one of many nationwide rallies calling for the removal of Louis DeJoy as Postmaster General, for the restoration of the cuts already made to critical funding and infrastructure, and for providing any needed overtime funds necessary to handle vote by mail ballots in the November election. While DeJoy has said that he will not make further cuts to postal services, he has not agreed to undo the damage of recent cuts which have slowed down mail and reduced the number of blue mail boxes. Postal workers are dedicated to delivering mail in a timely fashion but need the resources to do so, and citizens deserve a Postmaster General who works for them, not for Donald Trump.

“We’re extremely concerned about the effect of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’sdownsizing of the US Postal Service,” Deborah Wilson-Allam says. “The increasing threat of

COVID-19 makes it even more critical that vulnerable Americans can receive their mail in atimely way. Americans need to be able to receive medications and exercise their right to vote by mailing in absentee ballots.”

“We cannot let the Post Office be privatized, or politicized, or slowed down”, Jacquelynn

Leisos of Utica says” This is a time of a pandemic. There are a lot of veterans and seniors who get their medications by mail.”

Participants are required to wear masks and to practice physical distancing whenever possible.

This event is sponsored by Indivisible Mohawk Valley and SEIU-1199.

Indivisible Mohawk Valley is a grassroots group of concerned citizens who embrace progressive values. https://indivisiblemv.org/

SEIU -1199 is a union of healthcare workers. https://www.facebook.com/ 1199UpstateNY/