Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that New York State’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to 518—the lowest number since March 18. Yesterday’s infection rate of 0.74 percent marked the 13th straight day with an infection rate below 1 percent. The number of COVID-19 patients in ICUs dropped to 120, matching the state’s previous low since March 16. The governor also updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“Our state’s continuing fight against COVID-19 has taken tremendous hard work and discipline from all New Yorkers, and we’re seeing results—a new low for hospitalizations, 13 straight days of an infection rate below 1 percent and a match of a previous low for patients in ICUs,” Governor Cuomo said. “I want to commend New Yorkers for practicing the basic daily behaviors—social distancing, washing hands and wearing masks—that make an enormous difference in our capacity to slow the spread, save lives and bring the state’s infection rate from one of the nation’s highest to one of its lowest. But now isn’t the time to get complacent, and local governments must continue to enforce state guidance and New Yorkers must stay vigilant in the face of a continuing crisis throughout this country and around the world.”

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,230 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 3 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

Brooklyn – 1

Manhattan – 2

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 518 (-30)

Patients Newly Admitted – 62

Hospital Counties – 28

Number ICU – 120 (-11)

Number ICU with Intubation – 62 (+2)

Total Discharges – 74,406 (+78)

Deaths – 5

Total Deaths – 25,275

Of the 80,984 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 601, or 0.74 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 0.8% 0.5% 0.6% Central New York 0.6% 0.7% 0.3% Finger Lakes 0.7% 0.6% 0.4% Long Island 1.1% 0.9% 0.8% Mid-Hudson 1.3% 0.7% 0.8% Mohawk Valley 1.1% 0.4% 0.3% New York City 1.1% 0.8% 0.8% North Country 0.5% 0.1% 1.2% Southern Tier 0.3% 0.6% 0.6% Western New York 0.8% 1.4% 1.0%

The Governor also confirmed 601 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 427,403 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 427,403 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,684 9 Allegany 81 1 Broome 1,196 7 Cattaraugus 174 1 Cayuga 164 0 Chautauqua 275 3 Chemung 193 2 Chenango 219 1 Clinton 135 1 Columbia 560 1 Cortland 98 1 Delaware 109 1 Dutchess 4,721 11 Erie 9,283 42 Essex 85 22 Franklin 56 0 Fulton 305 0 Genesee 290 1 Greene 301 1 Hamilton 12 1 Herkimer 284 0 Jefferson 143 0 Lewis 47 0 Livingston 178 0 Madison 424 0 Monroe