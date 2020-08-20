UPD

August 20, 2020-Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome)will be presenting leaders of Utica’s Karen community with a resolution that she passed designating August as Karen Heritage Month in New York State. Assemblywoman Buttenschon will present the resolution to Rev. Debbie Kelsey and Karen community leaders.

What: Resolution presentation honoring August as Karen Heritage Month

When: Sunday, August 23

9:45 a.m.

Where: Tabernacle Baptist Church

13 Clark Pl.

Utica, NY 13501

Contact: Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon

315-732-1055

ButtenschonM@nyassembly.gov