August 20, 2020-Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome)will be presenting leaders of Utica’s Karen community with a resolution that she passed designating August as Karen Heritage Month in New York State. Assemblywoman Buttenschon will present the resolution to Rev. Debbie Kelsey and Karen community leaders.

What:    Resolution presentation honoring August as Karen Heritage Month

 

                                                When:                  Sunday, August 23

                                                                                9:45 a.m.

                                                Where: Tabernacle Baptist Church

                                                                                13 Clark Pl.

                                                                                Utica, NY 13501

                                                Contact:               Assemblywoman Marianne                                                                                               Buttenschon

                                                                                315-732-1055

                                                                                ButtenschonM@nyassembly.gov

