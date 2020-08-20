August 20, 2020-Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome)will be presenting leaders of Utica’s Karen community with a resolution that she passed designating August as Karen Heritage Month in New York State. Assemblywoman Buttenschon will present the resolution to Rev. Debbie Kelsey and Karen community leaders.
What: Resolution presentation honoring August as Karen Heritage Month
When: Sunday, August 23
9:45 a.m.
Where: Tabernacle Baptist Church
13 Clark Pl.
Utica, NY 13501
Contact: Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon
315-732-1055