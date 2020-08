UPD

Brindisi To Warn Postmaster On Dithering In Support For Aid By Citing Local Residents Who Need Crucial Benefits, Paychecks & Even Medications

WHO: Congressman Anthony Brindisi, letter carriers, and local postal consumers

WHAT: Press Conference

WHEN: Wednesday, August 19, at 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: Outside USPS building in Utica, 100 Pitcher St, Utica, NY

ON HEELS OF POSTMASTER GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT, BRINDISI SAYS NOT GOOD ENOUGH; PUSHES U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL TO MAINTAIN UTICA POSTAL HUB—ALONG WITH WORKERS & DELIVERY SERVICES; LOCAL OFFICES COULD BE IN REAL TROUBLE IF PANDEMIC RELIEF NOT NEGOTIATED; CONGRESSMAN STANDS WITH AREA WORKERS AND MAKES CASE TO KEEP SERVICES IN PLACE

