Senator also urges DOH to allow hairdressers and personal services in nursing homes

Following a recent forum by Republicans in the state Legislature to gain additional insight on the impacts of COVID-19 in New York’s nursing homes and residential care facilities, state Sen. Joseph Griffo, R-I-C-Rome, insisted that local nursing homes follow state guidelines and not implement additional policies that make it more difficult for residents to see loved ones and their families.

“New York State has already provided nursing homes with rigorous criteria for visitation,” Sen. Griffo said. “I understand that some of these requirements may be difficult for facilities to meet and have asked the state Department of Health to revisit and revise its guidance. However, nursing homes should be following the state guidance and not implementing their own more onerous or stringent policies regarding visitation. The residents of these facilities deserve to be able to see their loved ones and families, especially during these challenging times. If a felon can hug his family, then a nursing home resident should be able to hug theirs.”

With more personal services becoming available as part of New York’s reopening process, Sen. Griffo also is urging the state Department of Health to allow hairdressers in nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have found ways to ensure the health and safety of New Yorkers seeking personal care services such as haircuts,” Sen. Griffo said. “We can do the same in nursing homes and allow such services if the practitioner has been regularly tested for COVID-19 and is not a risk to residents and staff. Nursing home residents, many of whom have lived long and rewarding lives, are being treated as if they are prisoners and denied access to amenities that they need and that we take for granted. This is unacceptable and must change.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, Sen. Griffo has continued to advocate for nursing home residents and their families and push for expanded visitation at these facilities. He also has called for a complete overhaul of the nursing home industry.