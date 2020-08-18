UPD

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon (D-Utica/Rome) has partnered with the American Red Cross and the Town of Frankfort to host a blood drive to boost local hospitals’ blood and platelet supply as they continue to face the ongoing pandemic.

“While the demand for blood has returned to pre-pandemic levels, we still must maintain a steady supply of blood for residents in need of urgent care,” said Buttenschon. “I’m partnering with the American Red Cross to host blood drives in the Mohawk Valley over the next few months. Blood donations are crucial to the health of our communities, especially during these trying times, and I’m grateful to the generosity and selflessness of those who come out to give the gift of life.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused major shortages in the U.S. blood supply as donor centers have experienced a significant reduction in donations because of social distancing norms and blood drive cancellations. Maintaining an adequate blood supply is crucial to public health and the American Red Cross estimates that someone in the U.S. needs blood every two seconds. The FDA is currently encouraging state and local governments to account for essential blood donations and stress that they can be done safely and consistently while following social distancing guidelines.

The first blood drive will be held Thursday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Frankfort Town Hall, 140 S. Litchfield St. Donating blood is a completely safe procedure, and there will be additional precautions in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. As a thank you for their contribution to the continued health of our communities, all donors will receive a $5 Amazon e-gift card, courtesy of the American Red Cross.