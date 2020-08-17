UPD

Effort Complements SUNY Poly’s Robust, Proactive Fall 2020 Plan;

UTICA, NY – To further support the health and wellness of its faculty, staff, and students, as well as the surrounding communities, SUNY Polytechnic Institute (SUNY Poly) today announced that students returning to its Utica campus will be required to take part in a new SUNY initiative enabling efficient “pooled testing” for COVID-19. As students arrive, they will provide a testing sample; any student found to be part of a positive testing pool will follow detailed procedures and be individually tested in order to ensure all students who return to campus are COVID-19 negative.

“SUNY Polytechnic Institute is eager to be a part of this COVID-19 pooled testing initiative, made possible by the leadership of Governor Andrew Cuomo and SUNY, which is further enabling us to enhance safety right from the start of the fall semester for our campus and community,” said SUNY Poly Interim President Dr. Grace Wang. “We look forward to partnering with SUNY Upstate Medical University to facilitate timely testing results as our students return to campus. This can save valuable testing resources, which may be needed elsewhere, by allowing our institution to conduct follow-up testing only for smaller numbers of students who were part of any positive, pooled sample.”

Pooled testing will enable a number of students to be tested at a time by combining their individual samples that they each provide as they arrive on SUNY Poly’s Utica campus. Further details about this process will be shared with students early next week.

All of SUNY Poly’s Albany Campus students will continue to follow the protocols resulting from the institution’s partnership with the University at Albany. For the fall 2020 semester, this means that before their arrival to campus, they must provide proof of a negative SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) PCR molecular or antigen test result from July 26 or later, meaning, the test results were normal and showed the virus was not detected.

Testing is one component of SUNY Poly’s holistic set of protocols to foster health and safety, and complements population density reduction efforts; academic calendar adjustments; requirements such as six foot social distancing and wearing a face covering at all times, except when in residence or one’s office; along with detailed pre-arrival and daily screenings; as well as contact tracing and quarantine as needed, for example. Telehealth and telemedicine, including mental health resources, are also available. More details about SUNY Poly’s comprehensive fall 2020 plan are available at the following link, including updated FAQs: https://sunypoly.edu/fall2020plan.html.