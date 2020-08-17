UPD

The New York Press Association will be offering two sexual harassment prevention trainings this month on Wednesday August 19 at 2:00 and Monday August 24 at 9:00 am. The training is offered in two parts: A video participants should first watch on their own before the webinar. A certificate of completion will be sent after the session. Please send the names of attendees, either before or after the training, to Jill at jill@nynewspapers.com. The next training will be September 17 at 2:00.

Here’s the information you need to log into the training.

Step 1

We’ve posted the video portion of the training on YouTube and ask that attendees watch it sometime before the webinar. Please skip through the portions that ask you to stop for interactive training.

Here’s the link to the YouTube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qkt77PbcpgE&feature=youtu.be

Step 2

Topic: Sexual Harassment Prevention Training – Wednesday, August 19th

Time: Aug 19, 2020 02:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87477811483?pwd=MUREejBiV3dHVk1YYUVGODJqZjIzdz09

Meeting ID: 874 7781 1483

Passcode: 349261

Dial by your location +1 646 876 9923 US (New York)

OR

Topic: Sexual Harassment Prevention Training – Monday, August 24th

Time: Aug 24, 2020 09:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86779609954?pwd=YVhHTTR3Q0RCWHpaVEFGSjA5OGpJUT09

Meeting ID: 867 7960 9954

Passcode: 197492

Dial by your location +1 646 876 9923 US (New York)