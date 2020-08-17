UPD

Britney Spears’ lofty spending habits have been revealed in new court documents related to her ongoing conservatorship.

In documents obtained by E! News, it’s revealed that the pop star paid her team of advisors and attorneys a combined $1,202,504.30 in 2019. Her father, Jamie Spears, earned $128,000 for his role as conservator.

He temporarily stepped down from that role in Sept. 2019 citing “personal health reasons.” In his absence, he requested Britney’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, fill in for him as conservator until Jan. 2020.

But not all of Britney’s money goes to those involved in overseeing her conservatorship. According to the documents, the mother of two received an undisclosed weekly allowance to spend at her discretion. Her stores of choice include Anthropologie, Walmart, Amazon and Target, to name a few.

Among the other expenses listed in the documents is $91,242.01 on travel to locations like Turks and Caicos and Miami. In addition, Britney spent nearly $1 million on residential expenses, some of which likely went to repairing her home gym following two fires.

The “Oops, I Did it Again” singer appears to have cut back on her spending. In year’s past, Britney spent thousands of dollars on pampering herself at the salon and the mall.

In 2016 alone, she splashed $120,000 on massages, which was just a small portion of the $10 million accounted for that year.

And while Brit’s spending cannot compare to that of the everyday person, the financial disclosures for 2018 made it clear that she’s just like the rest of us. Where’s the proof, one may ask? Well, in 2018, the singer went to Target 80 separate times to purchase clothes, toys, décor, food and more.

Expense reports are filed each year as part of Britney’s ongoing conservatorship.

In a recent interview, Jamie Spears said these disclosures are proof that he’s not stealing from his daughter, as some supporters of the #FreeBritney movement have claimed. “I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something,” he stated.

He insisted, “It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business.”

A hearing will soon be held to determine whether Britney’s 12-year conservatorship will be extended beyond Aug. 22.

