Mohawk Valley Community College’s Center for Corporate and Community Education has launched a new online registration system, making browsing and signing up for non-credit classes faster and easier just in time for students to register for its fall lineup.

The new platform allows users to search and find class details, access class history, receive confirmations and receipts, register multiple students at once, view real-time seat availability, and put themselves on a wait list for filled classes.

Many fall classes are available in two formats—online or in-person—so students can still get the professional training they need or a leisurely outlet during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At MVCC, we have worked very hard to ensure that our programs and trainings can move forward in a format that is safe, accessible, and beneficial to community members of all ages and interests,” said Carolyn DeJohn, assistant director of Community Education. “Although it may feel like things are ‘on hold,’ now is a great time to stay physically and mentally active. To help you do that, we have programs that are online, both synchronous and asynchronous, and in-person on our Rome and Utica campuses, and our downtown locations.”

For information about class offerings or to register, call 315-792-5300 or visit www.mvcc.edu/cced<http://www.m vcc.edu/cced>.

<http://mvcc.edu/restart>