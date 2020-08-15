UPD

Hospitalizations Hit New Low—523—Since March 17

88,668 Tests Results Reported Yesterday; 0.83 Percent Were Positive

5 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

SLA and State Police Task Force Observes Violations of State Requirements at 22 Establishments

Confirms 734 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 424,901; New Cases in 41 Counties

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced hospitalizations have dropped to 523, a new low since March 17. The Governor also announced a new record high number of COVID-19 tests reported to New York State – 88,668. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“In New York, we knew from the beginning that testing would be a key factor in controlling this new virus. We ramped up testing immediately and took a nation-leading role in developing capacity to test as many New Yorkers as possible, and I’m proud that we continue to raise the bar and we’ve broken our record high once again,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday’s numbers – especially the new low in hospitalizations – continue to reflect the progress we’ve made during this pandemic, but we will keep monitoring the data and the alarming increases in cases around the country. My message is the same: stay New York Smart, wash your hands, socially distance, and wear masks!”

Yesterday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,344 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 22 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of yesterday’s observed violations is below:

Bronx – 5

Brooklyn – 12

Manhattan – 3

Queens – 1

Nassau – 1

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 523 (-31)

Patients Newly Admitted – 76

Hospital Counties – 28

Number ICU – 120 (-7)

Number ICU with Intubation – 58 (-1)

Total Discharges – 74,081 (+84)

Deaths – 5

Total Deaths – 25,244

Of the 88,668 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 734, or 0.83 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.7% 0.6% 0.5% Central New York 1.0% 0.9% 0.9% Finger Lakes 0.7% 0.8% 0.5% Long Island 0.6% 0.8% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 0.8% 0.9% 0.7% Mohawk Valley 0.4% 0.6% 0.5% New York City 1.0% 0.9% 1.0% North Country 0.1% 0.3% 0.2% Southern Tier 0.5% 0.6% 0.2% Western New York 0.7% 0.7% 1.3%

The Governor also confirmed 734 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 424,901 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 424,901 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,643 4 Allegany 80 0 Broome 1,165 0 Cattaraugus 170 1 Cayuga 163 0 Chautauqua 263 3 Chemung 188 1 Chenango 218 0 Clinton 131 1 Columbia 551 0 Cortland 97 0 Delaware 107 0 Dutchess 4,668 13 Erie 9,114 50 Essex 59 2 Franklin 54 0 Fulton 303 0 Genesee 284 0 Greene 297 1 Hamilton 8 0 Herkimer 282 4 Jefferson 143 0 Lewis 47 0 Livingston 178 0 Madison 421