Selena Gomez and David Henrie delighted ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ fans with a downright magical reunion! Are they teasing something exciting with their cryptic video?

What in the world are David Henrie and Selena Gomez cooking up? The Wizards of Waverly Place siblings had an epic reunion on Instagram, much to Disney Channel fans’ delights. But the video, albeit awesome, left them scratching their heads. The video, which David, 31, posted to Instagram and TikTok, shows the actor standing up against a bush while saying, “hmmm.” The camera pans to the other side of the wall, and there’s Selena, looking gorgeous and saying, “hmmm” back.

Seriously, that’s it! David posted a subsequent video where he does the same thing, this time with TikTok superstars Dixie D’Amelio and Charli D’Amelio. We have a feeling that something major’s around the corner. But in the meantime, fans are focused on Selena and David’s rendezvous. The actors, who starred as siblings on Wizards for five years, are tight as can be in real life. Their social media reunions aren’t as frequent.

Fans were disappointed when the majority of the Wizards cast — David, Maria Canals-Barrera, David DeLuise, and Jennifer Stone — reunited in March, and Selena was nowhere to be found. How cool would it have been to have the whole Russo crew back together again? This mini reunion with David, though? Amazing! His Instagram followers loved it.

“ALEX AND JUSTIN YALL ! ALEX AND JUSTIN,” one excited fan commented. “NO STOP IM SPEECHLESS WHAT DOES IT MEAN.” Another pleaded, “My childhood !! Nobody touch me.” Others demanded a Wizards reunion… and they may be getting it. Something is definitely up. Josh Sussman, who played Hugh Normous, and Gregg Sulkin, who played Mason Greyback, both commented “Hmmm,” too.

David actually admitted in the past that he and Selena have discussed rebooting their beloved show. “We sit and talk about it all the time,” he told ET in September. “It’s not formal, but Selena and I sit and we talk about what would the reboot be. We have a whole take. We have a whole thing.”

