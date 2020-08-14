UPD

As part of the Parkway Center’s Aging Mastery Program, we will be hosting a virtual workshop on sexual health, that is specifically geared towards those 50 and older. This workshop will take place on Thursday, August 20 at 12:30 pm. We will cover a variety of topics including: what sexual health is, physical limitations, and more. Please call the Parkway Center at (315) 223-3973 or email dzampardi@theparkwaycenter.org to register for this FREE class and receive your materials.