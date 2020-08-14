UPD

The Mohawk Valley is a region steeped in history including fascinating historical murder cases. James Greiner, Herkimer County Historian and contributing author of Murder & Mayhem in Herkimer County, will discuss cases with Utica connections in this virtual lunchtime lecture.

This free online presentation takes place on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 12:30- 1:30 pm. To view the stream or for more information, please visit the event Facebook page Murder & Mayhem in Herkimer County or visit the Oneida County History Center website. A recording of the presentation will be available on the History Center YouTube channel by August 31, 2020.

James Greiner is a retired school teacher, and currently serves as the Herkimer County historian and the village of Herkimer historian. He has written numerous articles on local history and is the author of four books: Surgeon’s Civil War, Subdued by The Sword, Last Woman Hanged, and A Woman Condemned.

The Oneida County History Center is a private 501(c) (3) not-for-profit educational institution dedicated to preserving and promoting the history, heritage, and culture of the Greater Mohawk Valley. Admission to this program is free for the general public; donations are encouraged. Please contact the History Center at 315-735-3642 or visit the OCHC website(www.oneidacountyhistory.org) or Facebook.com page for additional information.

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/510997133025764