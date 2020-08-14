UPD

Matt Eppers, USA TODAY Published 9:41 p.m. ET Aug. 11, 2020 | Updated 11:22 p.m. ET Aug. 11, 2020

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the Trail Blazers clinched a berth in the Western Conference play-in. Portland move into eighth place in the West.

The race for the eighth seed in the Western Conference has a new leader thanks to another virtuoso performance from Damian Lillard.

Lillard tied his career high with 61 points as the Portland Trail Blazers held off the Dallas Mavericks, 134-131, to move into sole possession of eighth place in the West. Two days after scoring 51 points in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers, Lillard shot 17-of-32 from the field overall, 9-of-17 from 3-point range and 18-of-18 from the foul line.

“Ain’t nothing I want more,” Lillard said about making the playoffs. “When I came here, I told them I’m not here to waste my time. Our work ain’t done yet, but we’re fighting for it.”

Lillard scored 22 points in the fourth quarter as the teams traded big buckets down the stretch. It was Lillard’s third 60-point game of the season. He joins Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history with three 60-point outings in a season. Lillard is the sixth player in league history with three 60-point games in his career.

“He’s showing a lot of resolve,” Blazers coach Terry Stotts said. “Nobody wanted to come into this bubble and make the playoffs more than Dame. We have one more game to go, but his leadership and his game speaks for itself. He’s bringing the team along with him.”

Carmelo Anthony added 26 points for the Blazers to help offset a 2-for-14 shooting night by C.J. McCollum.

Damian Lillard joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in NBA history with three 60-point games in a season. (Photo: Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports)

Kristaps Porzingis led the Mavericks with 36 points, but fouled out with 1:18 left. Luka Doncic had 25 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds, and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 24 points.

The Blazers improved to 5-2 in the Orlando bubble and took over eighth place in the West with their win and a loss by the Memphis Grizzlies. The race for the final playoff spot is still tight. Memphis is tied with the Phoenix Suns and San Antonio Spurs a half-game behind the Blazers.

Portland can clinch a spot in the play-in with a win over the Brooklyn Nets in the final seeding game Thursday.

“We have to come out with the same mentality,” Lillard said. “We control our own destiny. That’s the most important game of our lives.”

