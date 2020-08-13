UPD

Utica, NY—This virtual exhibition, “Asymptotes: Working Through the Pandemic”, features local artist and educator Kathy Donovan. This exhibition is the culmination of work produced during the 2020 pandemic. The online exhibition can be viewed at www.4elementsstudio.org. Works can also be viewed in-person at 4 Elements Studio through September 8 by appointment only. To make an appointment, please contact holly@4elementsstudio.org.

About the Artist:

Kathy Donovan earned a BFA in Visual Arts with a concentration in Painting and Graphic Design from the University of Bridgeport in Bridgeport, CT. Over the past 20 years she has explored the human landscape through clay, paint, printmaking and other drawing mediums, while also working on abstract expressionist compositions with paint, mediums upon canvas.

Kathy works out of her studio space at 4 Elements Studio, where she exhibits her work and assists in the facilitation of weekly figure drawing sessions and other community workshops for adults and children. She has exhibited her work in various locations throughout New York.

Kathy has previously worked in the graphic design industry and is currently employed as an elementary teacher as a STEM Enrichment Specialist for the New Hartford Central School District, where she uses her creativity to administer project-based learning to elementary students. She is certified as an Education Technology Specialist by the state of New York, acquired a Master’s of Science degree in Educational Technology from the College of St Rose in Albany, NY and a certificate in engineering education from Tufts University.

About 4 Elements Studio:

4 Elements Studio is a community arts center in downtown Utica, located at 730 Broadway in Utica, offering artistic services and programming to artists, the community and individuals with special needs. 4 Elements Studio provides countless opportunities to create and enjoy the arts including classes and workshops for all ages, individualized programming for people with disabilities, gallery space, exhibitions, workspaces and other artistic resources. For more information on 4 Elements Studio, please visit www.4elementsstudio.org.

Please note the gallery and exhibition spaces are currently closed, except by appointment, to the public due to COVID-19. All workshops and classes must be reserved online in advance.