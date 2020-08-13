UPD

“I am appalled by reports of anti-Semitic graffiti that was found scrawled on a building in the Upper East Side – the latest in a series of hateful acts that have taken place in the neighborhood over the past two weeks – and am directing the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to provide assistance to help bring these cowards to justice.

“The scourge of anti-Semitism has plagued our communities for far too long, and while such cowardly acts seek to sow fear and division, we will respond with collective strength declaring emphatically with one voice that there is no tolerance for hate in our state.

“New York will continue to root out hate in all its forms, and will endure by embodying the motto that has seen us through our darkest days: New York tough, which means being smart, disciplined, united and loving.”