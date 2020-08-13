UPD

Dr. Mitchell Wilbert, DDS, established his dental office in 1985. They offer Family dentistry with services including routine prophylaxis (cleaning), restorations including implant crown, bridge, and dentures. The office is extremely busy since reopening from the COVID shutdown. If you are in need of services, please call (315) 339-5364 to speak with a member of their outstanding and dedicated staff.

Dr. Wilbert also owns and operates the Kringle Christmas Tree Farm in Westernville, NY. They sell 3 foot to 14 foot Christmas trees along with wreaths, maple syrup, honey and garlic.

He is a 30+ year member of the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce, the Chairman of the Capitol Theatre restoration committee, a member of the Steering Committee for Project Fibonacci and Past President of the Oneida County-Herkimer Dental Society. He serves on the Board of Governors for the Fifth District Dental Society, a component of the New York State Dental Association, and the Committee of Malpractice Review for 5th District Dental Society.

The dental office is located at 710 Black River Blvd. Phone: (315) 339-5364 and Kringle Christmas Tree Farm is located at 9298 New York Highway 46, Westernville; just North of Woods Valley Ski Area and across from the Westernville Fire House. Phone: (315) 827-4534 Website: https://kringlechristmastreefarm.com