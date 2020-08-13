UPD

10:00 AM – Wednesday August 19, 2020
Brooks R

oad/March Street

(Next to Commu

 

nity Bank – March Street, Rome, NY 13440)

Griffiss Business and Technology Park

Rome, NY 13441

There will be a beam raising ceremony on Wednesday, August 19th at
10:00AM for a new high-tech office building at Griffiss Business and Technology
Park on the corner of March Street and Hangar Road.
Bonacio Construction purchased 3 acres of land on March Street/Brooks Road
from Griffiss Local Development Corporation (GLDC) for the project that will
include a three-story 40,000-square foot office building for two information
technology/cybersecurity tenants with more than 110 employees between them.
Photography is invited and encouraged.
Contact: Jen Waters, jwaters@mvedge.org 315-338-0393, cell 315-725-8829

