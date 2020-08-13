UPD

Billie Eilish took to social media today to announce her upcoming song, “my future,” set for a July 30 release.

Details on the song are slim, but it follows the February release of “,” her song from the forthcoming James Bond film of the same title — which, like Eilish’s 2020 world tour, has been delayed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, Variety‘s 2019 Hitmaker of the Year has kept busy during the pandemic. She and her father were co-DJs for on Apple Music’s “Me & Dad Radio” in recent weeks, she performed a livestream concert with her brother Finneas in April and the two have performed on online charity events as well.

Her debut album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?,” led her to Grammy history when she swept the big four awards (best new artist and song, record, and album the year), beating out competitors like Taylor Swift, making the first time a female artist has received all four honors at once. She also won the award for best pop vocal album, securing five of her six nominations. The only award she did not receive was for best pop solo performance, which went to Lizzo.

Eilish’s Instagram post is the first photo of herself uploaded to the page since she paused her regular content in favor of Black Lives Matter advocacy after George Floyd’s death.

More information on the track, “my future,” is not yet available.

View this post on Instagram “my future” out thursday A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish) on Jul 24, 2020 at 11:22am PDT

0 Comments

Source