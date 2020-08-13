87,900 Test Results Reported to New York State Yesterday—New Record High

Intubations Hit New Low—56—Since Mid-March

0.84 Percent of Yesterday’s COVID-19 Tests were Positive

10 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday

Confirms 737 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 423,440; New Cases in 43 Counties

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Yesterday, 87,900 test results—a new record high—were reported to New York State. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

“New York State continues to stay vigilant in the face of an ongoing crisis across the country as we pursue a phased reopening,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday we did a record-high number of tests – which is critical to our cautious, data-driven reopening strategy – and we’ll keep closely monitoring the numbers we receive daily. In the meantime, New Yorkers shouldn’t get complacent—wear masks, stay socially distanced and wash your hands—and local governments must continue to enforce our guidance throughout the state so we don’t go back to the hell we experienced just a couple months ago.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization – 555 (-3)

Patients Newly Admitted – 86

Hospital Counties – 29

Number ICU – 124 (+1)

Number ICU with Intubation – 56 (-6)

Total Discharges – 73,907 (+65)

Deaths – 10

Total Deaths – 25,228

Of the 87,900 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 737 or 0.84 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 1.2% 0.7% 0.7% Central New York 0.4% 0.8% 1.0% Finger Lakes 0.6% 0.7% 0.7% Long Island 0.8% 0.9% 0.6% Mid-Hudson 0.7% 1.0% 0.8% Mohawk Valley 1.3% 0.5% 0.4% New York City 0.9% 0.8% 1.0% North Country 0.4% 0.1% 0.1% Southern Tier 0.6% 0.3% 0.5% Western New York 1.3% 0.5% 0.7%

The Governor also confirmed 737 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 423,440 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 423,440 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows: