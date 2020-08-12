UPD

By Joseph J. Jacob

Wake up America! It’s time for action! Our country needs to stop racial identifications that are listed with crime victims’ names.

Aren’t we all creatures of God? Then why using Black and White after the name. We are all one race – the human race.

Headlines in newspapers commonly insert racial identifications. Why include a person’s race in a situation like this? A human being has suffered – and that captures the tragedy of the situation.

By using racial identifications, we create disunity and controversy. We want a united nation not a divided one. Our country is in desperate need of national unity.

Let us end racism. We are all Americans – black, white, yellow, red and brown – all an important part of “America the Beautiful” Every racial and religious group in our country wants peace and prosperity. Let us work together to fulfill basic civil rights.

The Apostle John said, “My little children love one another.” When asked why he repeated the same phrase, John answered, “If you truly loved, I wouldn’t have to say anything else.”

Along the same line, if we love another, racism, insidious hatred, and bigotry will vanish from the earth.

The central message is, “Love your neighbor as yourself.” This philosophy can unite us as one nation under God.

May the Lord bless us and our great country.

Sincerely, Joseph J. Jacob

Joseph J. Jacob is a former corporate

controller for Hamilton Digital Controls,

Inc., former president of the National

Association of Accountants in

Mohawk Valley, former president of

Upstate NY Regional Council of NAA

and former National Director of NAA.