By Willijah Dawson

As an adult, you realize that finding balance is one of life’s biggest struggles. We have many roles to play, endless to-do lists and our own personal goals. I’ve found in my adult years after many failed attempts that doing it ALL at the same time is difficult.

You need to know what your “KEY” priorities are and focus on a few things at a time. Once you’ve determined your priorities you then need to get organized and develop systems to ensure these goals are achieved before moving on to the next. I’ve found that in order to be successful you need to first take a look at the big picture and evaluate what your day to day looks like and ensure that while working towards your goals you are not neglecting the other important areas of your life.

Let’s look at life’s main categories:

Health: Your health needs to be a priority… your body is what carries you through life. If it’s not performing optimally you will not be able to function at your best. Getting in proper rest, nutrition and exercise should be at the forefront of your life.

Career: As some people say money doesn’t buy happiness but let’s face it, in the society we live in it definitely does give you the things you need. A home, food, a bed to sleep in, etc. Point being, you need to make money somehow so doing your best at work and ensuring you are educated in the fields you desire to work in are important to your overall success.

Relationships: We all have roles we play; mother, father, daughter, son, sister, brother, husband, wife, etc. I understand that if you are a parent your children’s needs come first and they are now your full responsibility but since I do not have children of my own I cannot speak on this from experience.

I’ve found however that managing all other relationships in my life can be a job in itself due to the many demands. I’ve learned in my adult years that in order to successfully manage these relationships I had to first take care of myself, know my boundaries, know when to say no and learn how to nurture these relationships without losing myself and being taken advantage of.

Spiritual: No matter what your religion is, making time to practice your spirituality is so important.

Meditation, prayer, and participating in your spiritual communities will help you find the calm and serenity we all need.

After taking a look at the big picture you can then determine where and when you can make time for your goals.

“A happy life is a balanced life”