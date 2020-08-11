UPD

Holy ship!

Season 5 of Below Deck Mediterranean has certainly been dramatic, and even though the series has long teased a potential drug bust by Captain Sandy Yawn, nothing could’ve prepared us for what’s just beginning to unfold on the Bravo show.

At the end of the latest episode, Captain Sandy is shocked to receive a text message that read, “I’m sorry but I have to report this,” along with a photo of a prescription box of Valium, what appears to be a vape pen and an item with the initials “H.F.” embroidered on it.

Yes, H.F. for chief stew Hannah Ferrier.

It’s not explicitly stated who sent the text to Sandy, but Below Deck Med fans have watched her clash with roommate Malia White throughout the season. Plus, Hannah outright told Malia that she had Valium in her bunk when she was experiencing a panic attack on a recent episode.

But Hannah has bigger things to worry about than who snitched.

The morning after Sandy received the text, she called first mate David—who doesn’t typically appear on the show—into her office to show him the picture.

“So, I just need to do the procedures and the protocol, and I want you to be there for the whole thing,” Captain Sandy told him. “And to be honest…”

However, before she can finish, Hannah entered and Sandy told her to take a seat.

“Hannah, it’s been brought to my attention that you have drugs on board,” Sandy says bluntly.

Hannah definitely seemed shocked, but we unfortunately weren’t able to see her response as the episode abruptly ended with a “To be continued…” note.

Will Hannah be fired in the short time before the end of the charter season? After all, Captain Sandy did just let Chef Kiko go.

Only time will tell!

Below Deck Mediterranean airs Mondays at 9 p.m., only on Bravo!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

