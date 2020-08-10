UPD

Upcoming Sermon: August 16, 2020 – “Know Your Place” -Rev. Leslie Mills

When it comes to racial justice, what does it mean to “know your place”? Some see it as a phrase with an oppressive and violent racially-charged history. Others seek to know their place so they might be better engaged and connected in the work of collective liberation. Together we will explore what it might mean to Unitarian Universalists today.

Rev. Leslie Mills is delighted to be visiting Utica — from her home in St. Paul, Minnesota! She is the minister of the UU Fellowship of La Crosse, Wisconsin (also from her home in St. Paul), following a ministry at the UU Church of Elgin, Illinois. She lives in an artist collective, practices the Japanese martial art of Ki-Aikido, and hopes that her calico cat will be able to welcome the new Roomba into their home without too much consternation.

Services online via Zoom at 10:30 AM Unitarian Universalist Church of Utica SIGN IN INFORMATION BELOW Please join us at 10:30am on https://zoom.us/j/368701920 Meeting ID: 368 701 920, Password 548638 and find more information at uuutica.org

Reply to: communications@uuutica.org