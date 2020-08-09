UPD

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the past four years, a summer lemonade stand has helped raise money for Gillette Children’s Hospital. But this year the family behind it had to do things a little differently.

Joe Carr is the one behind the stand. He’s living with cerebral palsy and enjoys giving back.

In the past four years he has raised more than $6,000 to support Gillette’s. This year they’ve already surpassed that.

“We’re raising money this year to help people buy adaptive bikes so they can get out and get some exercise and have some physical activities,” personal care assistant Bill Aberg said.

“People have been so overwhelmingly generous online we’re almost at — between online donations and what we’ve received drive-by — almost $9,000 for their adaptive bike program,” mother Kristi Carr said.

You can still donate to Joe’s Lemonade Stand. All the proceeds go directly to Gillette Children’s Hospital. Click here for more information.

