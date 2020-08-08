UPD

DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas game wardens and Lewisville Police are investigating a series of blow dart attacks on animals in the upscale Castle Hills community in Denton County.

Community leaders tell CBS 11 the attacks began in late May, but Lewisville Police, who patrol most of the development, only got one report on July 21.

City spokesman Matt Martucci said the game warden informed police a goose was flying and swimming and some people in the area were trying to catch it.

Wounded animals need to be taken to the Wildlife Animal Rehab Center because Lewisville has not yet formally annexed the Castle Hills development, Martucci said.

The Texas game warden is leading the investigation, Martucci said.

Residents have put together a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or persons responsible.

