One benefit of lifting lockdown restrictions is reuniting with your family and putting your TikTok skills to the test. Dame Judi Dench celebrated flattening the curve by joining her daughter Finty Williams and grandson Sam Williams for a family TikTok dancing challenge — and we wish our nan was that cool.

Judi has some impressive hip-rolling skills — the Skyfall and Cats actor danced alongside her family to the popular tune of “Laxed (Siren Beat)” by Jawsh 685. The adorable video was shared on her grandson Sam’s TikTok page (sam.williams1), with the caption “when Bojo let’s you film a family TikTok.” But before we even realized Dench’s sweet moves, we seriously thought that her grandson was Ed Sheeran. They look so much alike! But don’t take it from us: watch the fun family TikTok to see for yourself.

