What: The JPC Drive-Thru Food Giveaway

When: Mon, Aug 10, 2020, from 2 pm to 7:30 pm. (Rain or Shine)

What: Walkers JPC Food Giveaway

When: Tue, Aug 11, & Wed, Aug 12, 2020, from 3 pm to 6 pm. (Rain or Shine)

Where: Johnson Park Center – 1400 West Street (Block), NY 13501



Contact: Rev Ursula Meier, JPC COO (315) 269-8580

Email at revmeier@johnsonparkcenter.org

Thanks to the Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Respond Fund created by United Way of the Valley and Greater Utica Area and The Community Foundation of Herkimer and Oneida Counties as a single community-wide fund. The Johnson Park Center (JPC) received a grant award to provide food to the community. With the generous support from the Food Bank of Central New York (FBCNY), and donors JPC will be having a Drive-Thru Food Giveaway for disadvantaged individuals and families around JPC sites Rain or Shine on Monday, August 10, 2020, from 2 pm to 7:30 pm.

Starting on the corner of Arthur and West streets, cars will line up at food stations where JPC volunteers, wearing protective gear, including face masks, will hand out food items per household.

JPC will place the number of households represented in each car on its windshield. A tractor-trailer full of food will be available to be given out that day to the community. Food items may include chicken, salmon or pork patties, cheese, fresh produce, canned items such as soup, pears, vegetables, cereal, rice, and beans, etc. per household.

During this challenging time of the pandemic, by fighting hunger and food insecurity, the JPC drive-thru food giveaway provides a stepping stone to self-sufficiency.

For the Walkers, Food Giveaway is on Tue, Aug 11, & Wed, Aug 12, 2020, between the hours of 3 pm to 6 pm at the 1404 West Street Food Pantry location. The Food Pantry regular operation hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Thank you to the Mohawk Valley COVID-19 Respond Fund single community-wide fund, the Food Bank of Central New York (FBCNY), the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP), the United Way of the Mohawk Valley, Utica National Foundation Group, M&T Bank/Partners Charitable Fund, the Mele Family Fund, and anonymous donor-advised funds of the Community Foundation of Herkimer & Oneida Counties, the Bank of Utica, the UFCW Charity Golf Classic, Inc., Carbone Auto Group, Jimmy John’s, MV Community Action Agency, the Compassion Coalition, CASA Imports, and Candella’s Farm & Greenhouses, the Mohawk Street Hannaford, We received monetary and food donations from various donors, businesses, organizations, and individual supporters, the volunteers, the American Red Cross, the Junior Frontiers, JPC/JPA Staff & Shelter Program Participants, and media coverage from WKTV, Spectrum News, Observer-Dispatch, and the Utica Phoenix.