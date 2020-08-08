UPD

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The number of new cases, percentage of tests that were positive and many other helpful data points are always available at forward.ny.gov.

 “Despite increasing infection rates across the country and in our region, we continue to see our numbers hold at low levels, all thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers to change their behavior and our data-driven, phased reopening,” Governor Cuomo said. “While our numbers remain low and steady, this is not the time to get complacent — we must focus on protecting our hard-won progress now.  Remember, wear your mask, socially distance and above all, stay New York Tough.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

 Patient Hospitalization – 573 (-6)

  • Patients Newly Admitted – 84
  • Hospital Counties – 29
  • Number ICU – 133 (-6)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 64 (-2)
  • Total Discharges – 73,609 (+79)
  • Deaths – 5
  • Total Deaths – 25,195

 

Of the 74,857 test results reported to New York State yesterday, 703, or 0.93 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

 

REGION

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FRIDAY

Capital Region

0.8%

0.7%

0.9%

Central New York

0.6%

0.8%

0.8%

Finger Lakes

0.7%

0.8%

0.8%

Long Island

1.0%

0.9%

0.9%

Mid-Hudson

1.0%

0.7%

0.7%

Mohawk Valley

1.5%

0.9%

0.9%

New York City

1.1%

1.1%

1.1%

North Country

0.4%

0.2%

0.2%

Southern Tier

0.5%

1.2%

1.2%

Western New York

0.9%

1.7%

1.7%

 

The Governor also confirmed 703 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 420,345 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 420,345 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

 

County

Total Positive

New Positive

Albany

2,581

8

Allegany

79

0

Broome

1,120

5

Cattaraugus

165

1

Cayuga

151

0

Chautauqua

253

4

Chemung

171

3

Chenango

215

0

Clinton

127

0

Columbia

539

4

Cortland

95

0

Delaware

105

1

Dutchess

4,600

11

Erie

8,850

59

Essex

55

0

Franklin

54

0

Fulton

295

2

Genesee

277

0

Greene

291

0

Hamilton

8

0

Herkimer

273

3

Jefferson

140

0

Lewis

41

2

Livingston

176

2

Madison

412

0

Monroe

4,922

21

Montgomery

172

2

Nassau

43,628

48

Niagara

1,494

3

NYC

227,584

326

Oneida

2,142

13

Onondaga

3,565

9

Ontario

357

0

Orange

11,156

27

Orleans

298

1

Oswego

253

2

Otsego

116

0

Putnam

1,447

1

Rensselaer

761

2

Rockland

13,936

11

Saratoga

755

3

Schenectady

1,058

3

Schoharie

69

0

Schuyler

22

0

Seneca

89

2

St. Lawrence

263

0

Steuben

298

1

Suffolk

43,749

68

Sullivan

1,488

0

Tioga

193

0

Tompkins

234

1

Ulster

2,057

8

Warren

308

1

Washington

257

1

Wayne

249

0

Westchester

36,180

44

Wyoming

116

0

Yates

56

0

    

Yesterday, there were 5 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,195. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 

Deaths by County of Residence

County

New Deaths

Bronx

1

Kings

1

Manhattan

1

Queens

1

Rensselaer

1

 

Lockwood Law

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here