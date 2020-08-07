UPD

CWA Local 1126 is hosting a membership appreciation event in support of essential workers.

This event is scheduled for Saturday 8/8/20 at 11 am to 3 pm, at CWA Local 1126 at 427 Main St, New York Mills, NY. Parking is available at The Roselawn Restaurant (across the street).

The event will focus on the need for:

-Safe Staffing Ratios

-Full recall of the MVHS furloughed staff

-Proper PPE for healthcare workers caring for Covid-19 patients

Agenda:

-11am food truck

-12pm Assemblyman Brian D. Miller speaks on the importance of Safe Staffing Ratios

-Executive VP of Healthcare Maryanne Reardon, RN speaking about the Staffing issues at MVHS and the importance of proper PPE

For more information please contact Communication Workers of America Local 1126 at (315) 736-1126 or via email at cwa1126@cwa1126.org .