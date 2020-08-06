Mayor Robert Palmieri today announced the City of Utica will be providing free

WiFi in targeted areas in downtown Utica.

As of Monday August 10th, residents and downtown patrons can utilize free WiFi for up to two (2) hours every day. Various locations and establishments

throughout downtown will have signage indicating a free WiFi zone.

Individuals can select the “UticaProud2020” network to access WiFi.

In addition to the City, the Utica Industrial Development Agency (UIDA) provided funding in support of this initiative.

Mayor Palmieri stated, “Despite the negative fiscal impact from COVID-19,

downtown Utica is still experiencing a resurgence as transformational projects are moving forward. I am pleased the City can offer downtown patrons free WiFi as it will serve as a catalyst for continued economic development.”

Mayor Palmieri continued, “I commend city personnel for working diligently to

bring this quality of life asset for downtown patrons.”

Councilwoman Maria Pezzolanella-McNiel stated, “Providing free WiFi in

downtown Utica is another example of the City modernizing the services we

provide. This initiative will help drive more economic activity for businesses and enhance the experience individuals have when visiting downtown.”