Logo: Utica Children’s Museum/ICAN

Congressman Anthony Brindisi today announced a nearly $200,000 grant for the Utica Children’s Museum and the Integrated Community Alternatives Network’s (ICAN). The funds come from the Institute of Museum and Library Services’ Museums for America Grants program.

The Utica Children’s Museum and ICAN partnered to create a new children’s museum, “Utica Children’s Museum 2.0.” The new project aims to serve approximately 80,000 children and the adults who care for them in a five-county region. The museum will incorporate trauma-informed universal design concepts and serve children who are on the autism spectrum, have experienced trauma, or live in poverty. It is designed to provide a safe, accessible space for children to learn and play.

“It is our responsibility to give every child the opportunity to learn and grow in a safe, inclusive environment, and I know these dollars will go a long way in making a positive impact on the lives of Upstate children,” said Brindisi. “The Museum 2.0 will help lay a strong foundation for our kids and I know it will benefit our community for years to come.”

Earlier this year, Brindisi wrote a letter of support for the project. ICAN CEO and Executive Director Steve Bulger praised Brindisi’s advocacy for Upstate children.

“Receiving this prestigious and competitive grant is recognition from the leading national agency focused on museums that our vision for the Family Resource Center is innovative, inclusive, and ambitious. With this award, ICAN is one step closer to building the first children’s museum in the country that doubles as a comprehensive child and family support center. We’re humbled by this honor and are excited to mobilize our local supporters to build the children’s museum and service center that youth and families in our region need and deserve,” said Steve Bulger, CEO and Executive Director of ICAN.