Nothing ruins a beautiful summer evening quite like mosquitoes. The pesky insects often seem to come out of nowhere, attacking every uncovered inch of your skin and leaving painful, itchy, red bites that are enough to keep you inside all season long. Not to mention the potential for spreading harmful diseases.

While mosquito-repellent candles are nothing new, they aren’t always the prettiest addition to your decor. Luckily, you no longer have to choose between comfort and a perfectly accessorized space. These beautiful mosquito-repellent candles will give you the relief you need from those dreaded blood-suckers while giving your patio or deck some much-needed ambience.

